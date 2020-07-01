Goldsmith, 50, was set to fly home with gifts for his son who scored A+ in Grade 10

Manchakkal Pavithran Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: An Indian man died before he could board a repatriation flight from Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday.

Tragedy struck the family members of Manchakkal Pavithran, who were awaiting his return the day after they shared the happiness of his son securing A+ in all subjects in the Grade 10 board exam in Kerala, community sources told Gulf News.

Pavithran is survived by his wife Sumithra and three children.

The 50 year old was a goldsmith in Ajman and did not have any work for more than three months due to the pandemic, said Shaji Kayakkodi, who had helped him get sponsorship for his flight ticket from a community group called Chetana.

“He wanted to go home because he was unpaid all these days. The shop for which he worked was providing food and accommodation. There was a delay in getting his visa renewed and he managed to get the passport with the new visa only on Sunday,” said Kayakkodi.

He said Pavithran had called him to meet him at the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport where he was to catch a charter flight to Kozhikode on Tuesday night.

“He took a taxi from Ajman to Deira where the travel agency had arranged free bus transportation to Ras Al Khaimah. He had called me asking me to go the airport to see him before he leaves,” he said.

When they spoke, he said Pavithran also expressed his disappointment that he could not buy a mobile phone as a gift for his son for his achievement.

“I told him that it was not a good idea to gift a phone to children in this young age. In any case, I think he had bought some other gifts for his son.”

When Kayakkodi and friends from Chetana reached the airport, however, Pavithran did not answer his calls.

“I called him a couple of times. I thought he might have got busy with the check-in procedures,” he said.

But later at night, he learnt of Pavithran’s death, he added.

Family offered support

Meanwhile, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare, has offered to take over the educational expense of the deceased expat’s son.

VPS Healthcare (India) Director Hafiz Ali Ullat, who is in touch with the bereaved family in Kerala, said in a press statement that they were deeply perturbed to learn about Pavithran’s passing away through the local media.

"It is a heart-wrenching story. We have therefore decided to support the family of Pavithran by taking over the educational expenses of his son Dhanoop who has passed the SSLC examination scoring A+ in all subjects. Dhanoop is the hope of the family now and is good in his studies. By supporting him, we believe it would be a relief for the family and would fulfill the dreams of Pavithran. We also extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.”