Incident had resulted in the death of one Emirati on Monday

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has referred three youths to public prosecution in connection with a fight that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Emirati man on Monday.

Police charged the trio with murder following their investigations. The suspects are aged between 18 and 26.

Colonel Ali Mohammad Al Kay Al Hammoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said a clash erupted among a few youth on Monday. the youth used bladed weapons which resulted in the death of an Emirati youth and serious injuries to his brother.

The suspects were arrested within an hour of the crime.

Police said the fight was over “old disputes they could not settle amicably”.

The injured brother was rushed to the ICU of Kalba Hospital, an official from Sharjah Police’s Eastern Region said.