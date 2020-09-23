28 year old had bought the winning ticket online on September 3

Dubai: Z. Salman, a 28-year-old Jordanian national based in Sharjah, has joined the long list of US$1 million winners when his ticket number 2149 in Millennium Millionaire Series 339 was drawn at Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held today at Terminal 2 Departure of Dubai International Airport.

Salman had purchased his ticket online on September 3.

A resident of Sharjah for 24 years now and a regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotion, Salman who works as an administration director for a car showroom in Sharjah, was shocked to finally realise his dream of becoming a dollar millionaire,

“I had a dream yesterday that I will win but it still feels surreal that it’s now a reality. A lot of people have been saying why I spent too much on this promotion, but my mother always told me not to stop and that I will win one day, and this is it!

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, you gave me a big chance to start my life and follow my dreams. This will also help us to pay off loans and credit card bills that piled up when our family business went through bankruptcy,” added Salman.

Salman who hails from Amman in Jordan is the 13th Jordanian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President - Retail Support and Zayed Al Shebli, Vice President - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a Luxury car and two motorbikes was also conducted.

Sulaiman Al Magedi, 28, a Yemeni national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S560 Hybrid (Obsidian Black Metallic) with ticket number 0550 in Series 1758, which he bought online on September 9.

A resident of Dubai for 13 years, he works as a general manager for an accessories and jewellery shop in Deira.

“I only started buying tickets in the Dubai Duty Free promotion in March and I couldn’t believe to have won this early, Thank you Dubai Duty Free.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Asnani, 31, an Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Scout Bobber Twenty motorbike (Burnished Metallic) with ticket number 0994 in Series 422, which he purchased online on September 2.

Asnani, who works as a relations executive for Emirates NBD in Sharjah, was surprised that he won a motorbike.

“I’m delighted to be given an opportunity to try my luck and win despite this very difficult time. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Elmer Agustin, a 37-year-old Filipino based in Dubai, also won a BMW S1000R motorbike (Black Storm Metallic) with ticket number 0120 in Series 423.

Agustin works as an office assistant in Dubai Airport Freezone and was delighted to win in the motorbike promotion with the ticket that he purchased online on 10th September.