A tweet turns desperation into hope for jobless Indian expat in the UAE

A selfie taken by Rajesh on Saturday. Until Friday, Rajesh and his colleagues had been living without money for food and power. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One tweet has turned a jobless Indian man's fortunes around in the UAE.

Until Friday, Rajesh P. did not receive his salary for months on end, and lived off the charity of friends in Dubai.

Rajesh, who worked as a sales associate for a supermarket in Jumeirah, was desperate. Now he has reason to smile. On Saturday, June 29, he received 10 job offers.

Yesterday, it was a rather busy Friday for Rajesh. Following a Gulf News story on how an Indian Minister responded to his desperate plea for help on Twitter to get out of a miserable situation, Rajesh said he has received 10 job offers so far from different companies in the UAE.

"One Good Samaritan is coming to meet me today (Saturday) in my company accommodation," said Rajesh.

Rajesh is considering taking up the offer.

"I have a bank loan outstanding to the tune of 7 lakhs (Indian rupees, about Dh37,300). I have not been able to pay my equated monthly installments (EMI) for the last eight months. So I need to go home and talk to the bank. I need to give a power of attorney to my wife so she can take care of the house there," Rajesh told Gulf News on Saturday.

The story started out of desperation: On June 9, Rajesh replied to a tweet by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, and asked for help.

Sr iam dubai my company close. 6mounts no salary for Mount's no electricity in room. I want to go India please help me 0526292060. - Tweet of Rajesh P., jobless Indian man in Dubai, sent out to Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India's Minister of State for External Affairs,

It was not the first time he had asked for help on the microblogging platform. On June 5, he also sent out the same tweet. No reply.

Asked for help via Twitter

But Rajesh's persistence won the day.

On Monday, June 24, the minister, a new member of Indian PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet, sent out a tweet in relation to repatriation of mortal remains of an expatriate from Saudi Arabia.

To which Rajesh, copied and pasted an earlier twitter appeal: "Sr iam dubai my company close. 6mounts no salary for Mount's no electricity in room. I want to go India please help me 0526292060."