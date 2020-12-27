"It gives me immense pleasure to know that a special edition focusing on Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) is being brought out by Gulf News. During the recently concluded UAE India Food Security Summit 2020, some of the finest agricultural products from J&K were showcased in Dubai. The delegation from J&K had fruitful interactions with UAE authorities, and UAE based businesses who showed keen interest in imports from the Union Territory, and also committed for significant investments into J&K, which is in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, towards a new wave of development in the region.

The Summit was attended by perhaps one of the largest ever business promotion delegations from J&K to any foreign country. This signifies the importance attached by the Govt. of J&K to deepen trade and economic relations with UAE, which is the gateway to the entire GCC and MENA region, and beyond. - Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates

“On the sidelines of the Summit, India’s GI tagged Kashmiri Saffron was launched at the Al Maya supermarket. LuLu Group’s announcement of setting up of a mega food processing centre in the State with a significant investment will be a great morale booster for J&K. The LuLu Group also signed an MoU with J&K based company M/s Agro Fresh for import of fruits and other products. During this Summit, Taj Hotel, Dubai hosted a special three-day “Wazwan Festival”, showcasing the world-famous Kashmiri cuisine.