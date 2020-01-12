Jingles, the group of Indian expats who sang carols across homes to collect funds for leukemia patients, have collected over Dh650,000 and handed over to Rashed Ali Alyammahi, Head of Fundraising Division, from Emirates Red Crescent, in Dubai. 7th January 2019 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

DUBAI: A group of expats, who sang Christmas carols last month to raise money for the treatment of young leukemia patients in the UAE, has managed to collect Dh650,801 which they handed over to the Emirates Red Crescent.

Jingles, as the group calls itself, in association with Red Crescent and permit from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), visited homes and offices willing to host them to sing carols for their cause. Besides direct contributions, those who wished to be part of the cause arranged for as many families to be gathered at their homes or offices, so Jingles could come over and sing a lively round of Christmas carols along with Santa Claus. Each round would take around 30 minutes and covered 10 to 12 popular carols that helped add to the festive cheer.

“During our 15-day journey in the 65-seater bus, across the length and breadth of Dubai, we realised that love and compassion for a fellow humans transcends all boundaries of religion, race and nationality. Sporting red and green T-shirts, our group of 45 friends and family were blessed to sing for such warm-hearted people all over the city,” said Rajiv David, founder of Jingles as he handed over the money to Red Crescent.

Mohammed Kamal, Manager, Red Crescent, told Gulf News, “This s an amazing mission which is benefitting young cancer patients. This is the second time that the Jingles has undertaken the campaign with Red Crescent. The goal of this campaign is to support children with cancer which we all know costs a lot of money.”

Jingles, the group of Indian expats who sang carols across homes to collect funds for leukemia patients, have collected over Dh650,000 and handed over to Rashed Ali Alyammahi, Head of Fundraising Division, from Emirates Red Crescent, in Dubai. 7th January 2019 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

David said, “We know that the miracle does not stop when we raise money. It is just the beginning. We have faith that God will heal the five young patients and that they would very soon be living a cancer and pain-free life just like any of our children -- running, singing and loving.”

David’s wife Jessica said the five young patients included Layan Elsayed, 3, from Egypt, who requires around Dh250,000 for her treatment, Xander John, 2, from the Philippines, who needs Dh150,000, Basmala Sameh, 7, from Egypt, who is short of Dh200,000 and Jasmine, 28, from the Philippines who requires Dh100,000 for her chemotherapy. Additionally, Mohammad Hamza, 4, was also being helped for his life-long treatment of a rare disease Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome or HUS.