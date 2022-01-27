Dubai: The Israel Pavilion observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday to honour the estimated six million Jewish people who were victims of the Holocaust during World War II.
The Israel Pavilion commemorated the day with activities showing the history of the Jewish people, including a documentary on how Jews were saved in Denmark World War II.
There was also an exhibition entitled ‘Beyond Duty’, organised by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.
Yair Lapid, Israel Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech virtually, while Elazar Cohen, Commissioner General of Israel Pavilion, was present at the official ceremony.
Amir Hayek, Israel Ambassador to UAE, said, “I thank the UAE for hosting the commemoration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It shows the spirit of tolerance and the message is clear that the reason behind this event is to ensure genocide will never happen again.”
Menachem Gantz, official spokesman of the Israel Pavilion, said: “The Holocaust Memorial Day honours the strength of the human spirit and highlights the messages of challenging hatred. It is also about strengthening solidarity, rejecting racism and embracing tolerance the world over.”
The ceremony was streamed live via the official channels of Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund.