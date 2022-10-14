Sharjah: On the occasion of World Craft Day, which is marked every October 15, Reem BinKaram, director of Nama Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), acknowledged the artisans in the UAE for “showcasing the unique identity of the nation’s intangible cultural heritage.”
She said: “The diversity of artistic expressions in the UAE reveal the depth of knowledge, dedication and skills of its artisans whose work embodies both history and tradition.”
BinKaram noted more than 500 women artisans under Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council have mastered generations-old craft practices.
“Their hands hold a lifetime of skill in them. Through the crafts of Safeefah, Talli, Faroukha, and more, our artisans are today transmitting this knowledge across cultures and generations,” she underlined, adding: “The universal energy of the UAE’s crafts resonates through 13 of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s collections that showcase the unique identity of the nation’s intangible cultural heritage.
Honouring artisans
The first International Craft Day (also known as World Craft Day) happened in 2016 and has been marked every October 15 since then to “acknowledge world crafts and the tireless work of millions of craftspersons and artisans across the globe.”
BinKaram said: “By reimagining and revitalizing Emirati crafts through global collaborations, youth engagement, training and mentoring, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council is shaping a sustainable future for women and their families through the enduring legacy of its crafts.”