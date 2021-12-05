Abu Dhabi: A 28-year-old Iranian expat was airlifted from Al Ain’s desert areas after she sustained injuries during a crash.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said reports of the incident were first received by the Abu Dhabi Police. The woman was reported to have suffered severe and debilitating injuries after a car accident that had resulted in the vehicle being overturned.
Trained teams of rescuers reached the site and provided emergency medical aid to the accident victim. She was then airlifted to Tawam Hospital for treatment.