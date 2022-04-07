Dubai: Many users across the UAE faced connection issues on their Etisalat home internet services on Thursday evening. They took to the social media to complain about the interruption.
The services were interrupted at around 10pm, internet tool Down Detector showed.
Etisalat said it was working on the problem.
"Currently, the internet service is experiencing a technical problem," an Etisalat statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience you may encounter with some apps, as we are working with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue."
Etisalat's Live Outage heat map showed that services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were affected the most.