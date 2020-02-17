Dubai: India’s low-cost carrier Indigo has launched a daily direct flight between Dubai and Kolkata, India’s cultural capital in the state of West Bengal.
The new service on Airbus 320 arrived at DXB’s Terminal 1 on Sunday noon (February 16).
India is DXB’s single largest destination country in terms of contribution to traffic with nearly 12 million passengers in 2019.
Currently, there are 18 flights in a week from Dubai to Kolkata. The last flight was introduced by India’s national carrier Air India in July last year.
A total of eight airlines operate 554 flights every week from DXB to 21 destinations across India.