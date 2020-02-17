DXB customers travelling between Dubai and Kolkata – India’s cultural capital and the political capital of the Indian state of West Bengal, now have more choice following the launch of daily direct services by Indian low-cost carrier Indigo. Indigo launched the new service on Airbus 320 arriving at DXB's Terminal 1 on Sunday (February 16) noon. India is DXB's single largest destination country in terms of contribution to traffic with nearly 12 million passengers in 2019. A total of 8 airlines operate 554 flights every week from DXB to 21 destinations across India. Image Credit:

