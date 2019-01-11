India’s Congress party president Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to the UAE on Friday. The main public event, a cultural meeting of Indian diaspora where Gandhi will be the chief guest, is scheduled to begin at 4pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gandhi is expected to address a crowd of 25,000 and talk about “the Idea of India” in the context of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi.
Frenzied followers throng AICC General secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as he just arrived at the stadium. He is also the member of Indian National Congress Working Committee.
Many people said they had to walk long distances to reach the stadium as their cars would not be allowed too close to the venue. Achu Oommen, event organizer and daughter of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, said they were expecting 40,000 to 50,000 people this evening, so enough room had to be created for the 1,000 buses bringing them in. ‘We have also organised shuttke buses to and from different points, she added.
Dubai-based Businessman Mohammad Akbar from Mumbai who had come with his family said he has been a staunch Congressman since his childhood. “Rahul Gandhi stands for change - look how much of a change he has brought in the Congress party itself in the last one year. He is our future,” said Mohammad Akbar.
A group of men said they specially got themsekves Rahul Gandhi’s trademark green jacket fir the event to express solidarity wuth their leader.
Congress supporters from Kerala Shamsudheen M, Bino Kozhuvallur and Muthu Pardhur who came from Ajman to support their young leader said Rahul Gandhi is the new hope for Indian expatriates to find solutions for their long-pending issues.
“The Indian community has high expectations from the UAE visit of Rahul Gandhi. We are expecting to find solutions to a lot of issues we face,” said Muthu.
Bino said he considered the event a platform for Indian expats to hold their heads high in pride in front of the world. “We are expecting NRI-friendly announcements from him,” he said.
“We love him and respect him. That is why we reached here at 10am itself to catch the front row seats for the general public,” said Shamsudheen.
Shujat Nabi from Uttar Pradesh, Yassir Haider and MD Asdullah from Delhi, who are colleagues in a company in Fujairah, said they left their accommodation at 10:30am to come to Dubai early to meet and support their leader.
“We are all very excited to welcome him and support him. We all want to see him as our next Prime Minister in 2019 elections,” said Shujat.
Asdullah said he likes Rahul as he is a hardworking leader and supports everyone.
“He is supporting the poor people, farmers and all people.”
Scores of student volunteers from different universities and nationalities were at hand to usher in guests and discharge other duties. Among them were Euan from Scotland who said, “i cant say a lot about Rahul Gandhi, but I am learning about him.” sikander from pakistan said he was here as it was a volunteering oppirtunity.
Hadeel from Yemen said, “I love Indian food and am learning more about India now”.
Hundreds of people are pouring into Dubai International Cricket Stadium to attend the public meeting of Rahul Gandhi. Some people were seen selling T-shirts and caps bearing the image of Gandhi.
“Dh20..Dh20,” one man was shouting in Hindi as some fans approached him to purchase the customized merchandise.