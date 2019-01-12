Dubai: India’s Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have taken a political decision and Congress will fight with “full force” and will spread our ideology in Uttar Pradesh.
“We will create our own space,” he said.
He was reacting to the announcement by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday that the two parties will fight 2019 elections from 38 seats each, leaving nothing for Congress, Gandhi said.
“The BSP and SP have every right to have the alliance. We will fight in UP.”
“It is their choice and now we have to fight,” he said.
On corruption, Gandhi said the Prime Minister is held hostage by Rafale scam and he has no right to call opposition alliance a failed experiment.
The Congress President was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe earlier on Saturday calling the Opposition alliance a “failed experiment” and said they want to form a “Majboor” (Weak) Government to promote corruption.
“He has no business to say that,” Gandhi said in a press conference in Dubai on Saturday.
Gandhi wrapped up his maiden two-day visit to the UAE with a press conference at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel on Saturday evening.
On Thursday evening, hundreds of Congress supporters gathered at Dubai International Airport to receive him, a rare public welcome given to visiting leaders.
On Friday, he addressed Indian expatriates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium which was packed to the capacity.
In addition to his public engagements, Gandhi met prominent figures of the Indian community in private gatherings in Dubai.
On Saturday, he met Indian business leaders and visited Shaikh Zayed Mosque. After the press conference on Saturday, he was expected to attend a private dinner before flying out on Sunday morning.