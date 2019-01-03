Dubai: Another expatriate has hit what could be the biggest jackpot in the history of millionaire raffle draws in the UAE.
The winner, Sarath Purushothaman from India who is based in Dubai, will be awarded with a whopping Dh15 million, the highest prize ever being given away by Big Ticket.
The winner in the latest draw was announced on Thursday morning at the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s arrivals hall.
It was broadcast live on social media. The winning ticket number is 083733, which was bought on December 12, 2018.
Sarath was contacted on the phone, but he first thought it was a prank.
“You have just won Dh15 million. How do you feel,” one of the draw organisers asked Sarath.
“Okay,” the winner responded.
The organisers had to call him one more time to confirm that the announcement was legitimate.