Kerala expat wants to start a business in Ajman with the money

Assain Muzhippurath, 47, originally from Kerala Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An Indian salesman from Ajman won Dh12 million in Wednesday’s Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.

Assain Muzhippurath, 47, originally from Kerala, purchased ticket number 139411 for draw 216 on May 14.

“At a time like this I feel grateful for the win,” Muzhippurath told Gulf News.

When asked what he would do with the money, he said he would invest some of it to start a business in Ajman.

“I have two daughters and some of the money will go towards their education and marriage,” added Muzhippurath, who earns Dh3,000 a month plus commission.

The salesman said things had been tough of late so he felt blessed by the win.

Earlier this week, Big Ticket announced the jackpot will go up to Dh15 million in July with 15 additional prizes.

In a statement to Gulf News, Big Ticket organisers said the promotion runs from June 1-30, and that the draw will be held on July 3.

Among the 15 prizes, four people each stand a chance to win Dh100,000, two will win Dh80,000, three Dh75,000, three Dh50,000 and three Dh25,000.