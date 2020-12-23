Dr Aman Puri hands over the book sent by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr Ahmed Al Banna in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr Ahmed Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India, has received a pictorial biography of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered first Sikh Guru, sent by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On behalf of Modi, Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dr Aman Puri, presented the book in Dubai to Dr Al Banna, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a press release.

The occasion also marked the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, which was widely celebrated recently.

The visually moving biography has been authored by Indian artists Kirpal Singh and Davinder Pal Singh. On the occasion, the Consul General made a small presentation about the origin and philosophy of the Sikh religion and also about the contents of the visual book, the mission said.

A copy of the book being handed over to Surender Singh Kandhari by Dr Aman Puri.

“He outlined the message of love, harmony, compassion and tolerance of Guru Nanak Dev, a message which is timeless and universal, and belongs to entire humanity. He also congratulated the UAE leadership for their vision and whole-heartedly welcomed the people from more than 200 nationalities, who consider the UAE their second home,” the mision said. Dr Puri extended appreciation for their focus on tolerance, the UAE being the only country to have a Ministry of Tolerance, the mission said.

“The UAE is a shining example for the world for truly believing in the principles of peaceful co-existence and taking care of all residents from all communities and religions, especially during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis,” he said. He also thanked Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara for providing humanitarian assistance through various activities carried out to help the needy people during the pandemic.

Dr Al Banna, while thanking the Consul General for presenting the special book, showed keen interest in the introduction of the Gurudwara provided by Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai, and Bubbles Kandhari, vice-chairperson, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai. Dr Al Banna highlighted the fact that UAE is a land of acceptance for all cultures, religions and people from all over the world. He added that the UAE leadership believed in harmonious living and wellbeing of all residents.