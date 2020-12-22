Dubai: The UAE is urging people not to circulate rumours regarding the new mutated strain of COVID-19 and to continue abide by preventive measures, it was announced during the UAE Government COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Official Spokesman of the UAE Government, addressed the press briefing on Tuesday where he spoke about the new COVID-19 strain first detected in the UK.
He said: "“No need to panic as everything is under control. Our heath sector, thanks to its qualified cadres, is able to deal efficiently with any developments and provide the best healthcare to both citizens and residents."