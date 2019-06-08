Roshni Moolchandani, a former Gulf News intern, had a huge following on Instagram

Roshni Moolchandani, a former intern with Gulf News, worked with the marketing department of a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Roshni Moolchandani, a young Indian model who was killed in Thursday’s horrific bus crash in Dubai, was cremated here on Saturday evening. She was a former Gulf News intern.

The funeral took place at the Hindu Crematorium in Jebel Ali, and was completed at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

“Her father and brother came over from India to perform the last rites here itself. It was a heartbreaking scene when they saw her disfigured face. Both of them were crying inconsolably, falling on her feet,” said social worker Girish Pant, who was assisting the family.

Roshni, 22, a former intern with Gulf News, worked with the marketing department of a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah.

Gulf News employees were shocked to learn about her tragic death and remembered her as a dynamic person with quick learning skills.

She was into modelling, had won beauty contests and taken part in many fashion shows.

With close to 53,000 followers, Roshni’s Instagram account shows marvellous photos of the young model at picturesque locations, including her workplace.

Grief

Several Instagram followers expressed their grief and paid condolences after they read her name in the list of victims announced by the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday.

In her last series of Instagram stories from Oman, Roshni posted photos and videos of her enjoying the holiday in Salalah. Her final photo from Muscat had the caption: ‘And it’s time to go ... Back home.’

Her final photo from Muscat had the caption: ‘And it’s time to go ... Back home.’

Roshni had gone to Muscat to spend Eid holidays along with some of her friends and her cousin Maneesha’s husband Vikram Jawahar Thakur, who also perished in the accident.

Maneesha, who was also supposed to join them, had to back out at the last minute due to some work and was shattered to know about the tragic end of her husband and cousin.

Among the 12 Indian victims of the bus crash, Roshni was the only one whose mortal remains were not flown back home.