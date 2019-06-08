Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul visited the embalming centre and offered condolences to the grieving families and friends of the Indian victims of the Dubai bus crash Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Update:

Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, said the bodies of all Indian victims except one have been scheduled to be flown home on Saturday and Sunday on Air India and Air India Express flights. “Parents of the victim Roshni Moolchandani are flying down from India this afternoon. The family has decided to conduct her funeral here in Dubai,” he said.

Gulf News has received the flight schedule for the 11 Indian victims, of which one was repatriated at 2am on Saturday.

Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, speaking with the bereaved families and media Video Credit: Shafaat Shahbandari/Gulf News

Family members of some of the victims have gathered at the embalming unit of the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisnah. Vipul visited them and offered condolences.

The first two bodies to be embalmed and flown home are those of a father and son duo who perished in the crash. Ummer Chonokadavth, 65, and son Nabil Ummer, 25, were returning to Dubai after spending the Eid holidays with Ummer’s daughter’s family in Muscat.

Nahim Shad, nephew of Ummer, who is at the embalming centre, told Gulf News that the family has been shattered by the tragedy. “Everyone is devastated. His wife has not been told about their deaths yet. She has been told that they were injured in the accident. We are afraid how she would bear the pain of losing both of them together. Now, she will have to be informed.”

He said Ummer’s younger brother Isahaq, who works in Sharjah, is accompanying the bodies.

“We want to thank the Indian Consulate and Air India for supporting us with free repatriation of the bodies. We want to thank Dubai Police, hospital authorities and the social workers also for helping us complete the paper works soon.”

Flight schedule

1 Mr Vikram Jawahar Thakur - DXB-BOM /AI0912 09JUNE

03.20am

2 Mr Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan- DXB-TRV /IX0540 08JUNE

08.45pm

3 Mr Vasudev Khelani-DXB-BOM- JDH / AI0984 08JUNE

11.40pm

4 Mr Ummer Chonokatavath DXB-CCJ / AI0938 08JUNE

03.50pm

5 Mr Deepa Kumar Prabula Madhavan DXB-TRV /0540 08JUNE

08.45pm

6 Mr Arakkaveettil Muhamedunni Jamaludeen DXB-COK/IX0412 08JUNE

02.05am

7 Mr Nabil Ummer-DXB-CCJ-AI0938 08JUNE

03.50pm

8 Mr. Rajan Puthiyapurayil-DXB-CCJ / IX0344 09JUNE

02.25am

9 Mrs Reshma Firoz –DXB-BOM / AI912 -09JUNE

03.20am

10 Mr Firoz Khan – DXB-BOM / AI912 -09JUNE

03.20am

11 Mr Kiran Johny – DXB-CCJ Ix536 08/6/19

05.10pm

Free repatriation for Indian bus crash victims

The bodies of the Indian victims in Dubai’s bus crash on Thursday are to be flown home for free in cases where their families do not get immediate support from their employers.

The Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told Gulf News on Saturday morning that the remains of the Indian victims will be repatriated free of cost by Air India if employers don't offer aid. The Consul General also thanked Dubai Police and all hospital authorities for their support.

Twelve of the 17 passengers who died after the Muscat-Dubai bus crashed into a height barrier were identified as Indians.

“The Consulate has waived the fees for emergency certificates as most passports [of victims and family members] are either damaged or blood-soaked. We will be bearing the cost of embalming the bodies also wherever it is necessary,” he said.

In the absence of a valid passport an emergency certificate is the travel document issued. The Consulate was kept open on Friday to issue and handover these papers to the families at the Al Baraha Hospital where death certificates were being issued by local authorities, Vipul said.

He confirmed that the body of one of the victims, Jamaludeen Muhammadunni Arakkaveettil, had been flown to his hometown in the south Indian state of Kerala in the wee hours of Saturday. However, his case was handled by his colleagues and friends.

“Formalities have been completed for ten victims. There was a delay in the case of the two women as there was no female doctor available. We hope to complete the formalities and repatriate most of the victims today itself.”