Official confirms Filipino fatality in one of the worst road tragedies in the UAE

Dubai: A Filipino national was among the 17 people who died in the horrific bus crash in Dubai, an official confirmed to Gulf News on Saturday.

The tourist bus from Muscat, Oman, crashed onto a height barrier in Dubai on Thursday, June 6, killing 17 of the 31 people on board.

Among the reported fatalities were 12 Indians, two Pakistanis, an Omani, and Irish national, and a Filipino. A German citizen was also reportedly on board the ill-fated bus.

The accident, one of the worst road tragedies in the UAE, took place when the tourist bus crashed onto a height-limiting barrier towards a metro station at 5:40 pm, after the driver entered the road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya train station, as earlier reported by Gulf News.

Paul Raymund Cortes, consul general of the Philippines in Dubai, confirmed to Gulf News that a citizen of the Philippines was one of those who perished in the deadly crash.

He declined to give more details before the next-of-kin in the Philippines had been informed, citing protocol observed by the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.

How the accident happened. Image Credit: Gulf News