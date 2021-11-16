Father-of-two plans to help his family back home and other people in need with his win

Dubai Duty Free officials conducted the draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise at Dubai Airshow on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat in Dubai won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Tuesday at Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central.

Ryan Valdeiro, 46, became the latest Millennium Millionaire in Series 374 with ticket number 0274, which he purchased online on October 27.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Valdeiro, who only started participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for a couple of months, is a father of two who works as a financial manager for Neuman & Esser Gulf FZE.

He said, “Your call will really change our life. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, I’ll be forever grateful for this win.”

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said: “I will help some people in need, my family in India and secure the future of my two beautiful kids.”

Indians most ticket buyers

Valdeiro is the 185th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Tuesday’s draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin; COO Ramesh Cidambi; Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services; Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing; Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR; and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes. Joining in the draw line-up was Yousef Al Khalid, Senior Manager - External Affairs & Employee Services and Dave Cattanach, General Manager – The Irish Village Complex.

Abdulla Al Kuwari, a Qatari national based in Qatar won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0828 in Finest Surprise Series 1786, which he purchased online on October 8.

Al Kuwari is currently uncontactable but will surely be surprised to hear of his win.

Hariharan B., a Sri Lankan national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Special 719 (Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0739 in Finest Surprise Series 475, which he purchased at the DDF Finest Surprise counter in Dubai Airport.

Hariharan is also not available for immediate comment.

Double winner

Lastly, Joachim Baron Ramos, a 12-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Light White) motorbike, with ticket number 0816 in Finest Surprise Series 476, which his father purchased in his name online on October 31.

Joachim is a double winner as he previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) motorbike, with ticket number 0040 in Finest Surprise Series 427 in October 2020.

His father, Ronald Ramos, said: “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for making me a second time motorbike winner. I’m praying the next time I will receive a call from Dubai Duty Free it’s for $1 million.”