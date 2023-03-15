Dubai: Dipish, an Indian national, has emerged as the millionaire winner in the latest Mahzooz draw. The expat who lives in Abu Dhabi, took home the raffle prize of Dh1 million in 119th weekly draw on Saturday, March 11.

The father of a six-year-old daughter thought that Saturday, March 11 was just another regular day in the weekend until he got an email from Mahzooz informing him of the win. While he was casually checking his inbox that evening, he was overjoyed to see an email from Mahzooz announcing him as a millionaire. At first he couldn’t believe his good fortune, so he asked his wife and friends to confirm the good news through the Mahzooz website and social media pages.

Having lived in the UAE for the past 14 years, Dipish always had an inkling that the UAE would one day give him the miracle he had always hoped for. “I am absolutely delighted and still gathering my emotions and thoughts to process the big news. Although I previously won smaller prizes with Mahzooz, I have never been awarded anything this significant. My plans on how to utilise this windfall are still unclear, but I know I want to use some of it to pay off my financial obligations. This is undoubtedly a true blessing, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Mahzooz for giving me this opportunity to build a better future for my family”, said speechless Dipish.