Dubai: An Indian expatriate struck gold in the latest Mahzooz draw. Akshay Eriyakadan Aravindan, 22, won 1kg of gold in the special one-off draw held as part of Mahzooz’s celebration of 50th UAE National Day.

Three other lucky expatriates won Dh100,000 each during the 54th Mahzooz weekly draw, while 43 winners shared the Dh1 million second prize, and got Dh23,255 each, after matching four out of five winning numbers (7-19-33-34-38).

Family support

Aravindan had moved to Dubai two years ago to work as a driver at a gas agency and support his family back in India. He said: “I’ve always dreamt of clearing my family’s debts. This gold prize will help me do that. I will also build a house and buy my mother a gold chain.”

‘My pillar of strength’

The Dubai resident added: “The prize is a blessing from my late father who died of cancer. The draw happened on the same day as my father’s first death anniversary. My dad was my pillar of strength and life is hard without him. I think he sent this prize my way to make my life easier and reduce the burden of my responsibilities.”

Other lucky winners

Meanwhile, Imran, who lives in Sharjah, said the Dh100,000 he won will give him more financial freedom. “This prize money is such a great boost to my savings. We live in a joint family in India. Now I can buy an independent house for my wife and daughters. This win will also help me secure my daughters’ future education,” added the Indian sales project manager.

For Indian mechanic Riju and Filipino restaurant supervisor Maria, the prize money will give them the ability to retire early and enjoy their time with family and loved ones.

‘Most opportune time’

Riju, 46, said: “I’ve been in the UAE for 15 years and I’ve been planning to wrap things up here and settle down in India next March. This prize money came into my life at the most opportune time to facilitate my move and allow me the freedom to set up a business I can live off.”

Maria, 48, for her part said: “I’m going home to the Philippines for good in January. This prize money feels like an early Christmas gift as well as a great farewell gift from both Mahzooz and the UAE. Now, instead of working in a restaurant, I will run my own in the Philippines. Mahzooz is proof that you can change your life for the better.”

