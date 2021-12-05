Dubai: Forty-three winners on Saturday shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 54th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which was held at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
The winners took home Dh23,256 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (7, 19, 33, 34, 38). Additionally, 1,978 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000. The winning Raffle IDs were 8559970, 8526632, 8461538, which belonged to Maria, Imran, and Riju, respectively.
1kg gold winner
Saturday’s draw also saw one winner take home a prize of 1kg of gold in a special one-off Golden Draw that was part of Mahzooz’s UAE National Day celebrations. The winner of the Golden Draw was Akshay, whose Raffle ID was 8626299.
The total prize money won in Saturday’s draw was Dh1,992,300 and 1kg of gold.
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on Saturday, December 11, at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s partners to hydrate those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.