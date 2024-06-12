Another million-dollar winner, Mohamedbatcha, is a 49-year-old Indian expat who has been a Dubai resident for 20 years. He has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 27 years. Mohamedbatcha is a father of two and works as a senior officer for a bank.

He described the win as “very timely”.

Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Finest Surprise

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Mathias Fernandes, a 44-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport car. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 24 years now, Fernandes is a second time car winner as he previously won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe car in 2009.

Fernandes is a father of two and works in an architectural firm.

Naveed Akhtar, a Pakistani national based in the UAE won a BMW F 900 XR motorbike. He was not immediately reachable.

Lastly, Devesh Mukesh Dave, a 44-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 motorbike. A resident of Dubai for 20 years now, Dave has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years, is a father of one and works as a sales manager.