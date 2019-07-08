Brigadier Arif Al Shamisi, director general of Sharjah foreign affairs department, hands Mr. Lalo Samuel, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Kingston Group, the first residency gold card in the Emirate. Image Credit: Sharjah foreign affairs department

Sharjah: Kingston Group chairman Lalo Samuel has become the first expat investor in Sharjah to receive the residency golden card.

Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, director-general of residency and foreigners affairs in Sharjah, handed over the emirate’s first gold residence card to the Indian expat in the presence of Colonel Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of Entry and Residence Permits, and a number of other senior officers.

Brig Al Shamsi said he wished Samuel a happy stay in the country under its wise leadership. He said the first residency gold card in the emirate was issued based on the UAE Cabinet resolution No. 56 of May 2018 regarding the Organisation of Residence Permits for Investors, Entrepreneurs and Professional Talent.

The long term residence visa scheme is part of broader programme to boost foreign investment and attract talent.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the gold card was a long-term residency for investors, and exceptional workers in the fields of health, engineering, science and art.