Clockwise from left: Yousuf Ali M.A., Dr Azad Moopen and Dr B.R. Shetty. Here are some reactions from UAE NRIs and their analysis of India’s budget. Image Credit: Supplied

As India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the traditional British-era briefcase for a red cloth folder and presented her first budget to the nation and the world, closer home in the UAE, non-resident Indian businessmen, service professionals, home-makers sat glued to their television sets listening to the country’s first woman finance minister deliver a well-crafted budget. Here are some reactions from UAE NRIs and their analysis of India’s budget for the year.

Dr. B.R. Shetty, founder and chairman, NMC healthcare

Dr B.R.Shetty Image Credit: Supplied

It is the dawn of new India. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the energetic Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitaraman for the remarkable vision. I am pretty sure this budget will take the Indian growth story to a different level.

The time has come for NRIs to easily do business in india l. There is great opportunity in health sector, agriculture, education and technology. to Aviation sector, Infrastructure among others.

According to me it is a well balanced budget, encouraging new start ups, the women of india and youth of India.

Needless to say with modernisation of health care industry and education, these will boost sectors like kidney transplant, tissue culture, stem cell technology.

Yusuffali MA, chairman of Lulu Group

Lulu Group chairman has welcomed the new budget presented by Indian Finance Minister Image Credit: SUPPLIED

As expected, the first budget of Modi 2.0 Govt. has efficiently covered almost all critical sectors which will boost India’s march towards becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy.

The key take-aways for me in this maiden budget by Nirmala Sitharaman are the stress given to rural and agricultural development, women entrepreneurship and making India the global education hub of excellence. India’s biggest asset has always been our young human resource and the measures taken in the fields of research & education will surely go a long way in boosting start-ups in various fields and across all economic segments.

On the infrastructure side, the plan to revitalise the Railways, the back bone of our internal trade is highly encouraging. I have always been a big advocate of PPP model of development and investments in the infrastructure sector, so obviously it’s heartening to note that the government is promoting this model. Surely many organisations will come forward to be a part of this opportunity, to spur faster growth.

As an NRI, I am extremely happy to note that Aadhar issuing process has been simplified which will make our lives much easier. I am eagerly looking forward to the proposed ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MEET especially now that the NRI investment in the country would be made much easier by merging NRI portfolio route with foreign portfolio investment.

Dr Azad Moopen , Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Azad Moopen hails the new budget for India Image Credit: Clint Egbert

It is very good to hear that we are striving to become a $ 5 Trillion economy soon. This will place India on the world center stage. However regarding NRIs and Healthcare sector , there is not much to sing about. It is good to know that NRIs shall be allowed to take Aadhar Card. This will help them to sort out many issues that they face now for identity and transacting business while in India.

There has been no significant announcements pertaining to healthcare in union budget. While there was hope that the allocation for health sector in view of the requirement for funding the Ayushman Bharath , this has not been allocated. It is good that the focus is in education and I hope that there will be more funding for starting and upgrading medical colleges. There is also proposal for “Study in India “ program which will help in setting up autonomous institutions.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman, Danube

Danube owner Rizwan Sajan in his Jebel Ali office Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Aadhar card on arrival for NRIs is a game changer. The Aadhar card is pretty much the most important card for an Indian. It is a big news for us. We just need to carry our Aadhar card now instead of our passport in India. It’s great. The other big news from the budget is that there will be no more digital payment charges. This is a huge saving for corporates working. The other good news is the corporate tax reduction from 30 per cent to 25 percent for companies earning less than 400 crores which is also a game changer. For the record, 90 percent of companies in India fall under this bracket. This will encourage businessmen to pay their taxes. This should have been done before. I also think this should be brought into effect across all companies in India irrespective of their turnover as this will further encourage employment.

The first budget of the Modi government in its second term, looks very positive with overall focus to improve standard of living by providing piped water, electricity, gas, housing , toilets to all. The government is definitely focusing on transforming rural India, which is a good sign for the development of the nation.

To stimulate consumer demand and propels greater investments & higher growth for the nation, government also announced a few brilliant schemes such as waiver of charges/fees on digital transactions and reduction of corporate tax to 25 percent for companies with an annual turnover up to 400 crores. Now this is definitely a new India and I am very confident that the government will take the nation to a whole new level.

Sudhakar Tomar, managing director, Hakan Agro

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman budgetary push for agriculture infrastructure especaially the support of private entrepreneurship for value addition in farm sector is a game changer. This will bring 68 percent of Indian population - dependent directly or indirectly on agricultural - into the main stream of economic activity .

Unlike other countries in India Food is a socio - political - economic commodity and while consumers have a right to affordable food prices The Farmer , the poorest but strongest link in food supply system , needs to be rewarded with “ economically equitable “ returns. The agriculture in India is a very high risk business where almost 70 percent Indian directly or indirectly rely on agriculture for their survival . I personally aspire and dream to increase the farmer income by 10 times so that 7 out of 10 people become a material contributor to the engine of the national economy .The mismatch between what a farmer gets vs. what a consumer pays at the retail level is not sustainable and can’t continue forever.

Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL-Cosmos group

India's first woman Finance Minister in her maiden budget has proved women manage money better! For years, Indian parents have spent billions of dollars educating their children abroad. Now, on Indian soil, education will be on focus and this is great development. India budget 2019 has focussed on inclusive growth. It is pro rural schemes and therefore a pro development budget. There is focus on agricultural investment which is very important. Super rich will have to share fortune more liberally with the exchequer. Indeed a well thought budget.

Service professionals

Anoop Bhargava, finance professional

Aadhar card on arrival. As an NRI I am delighted with this budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ability for NRIS to get their Aadhar card on arrival is a winner all the way. It is laudable and appreciate the government’s effort to integrate NRIs into the fabric of India. In addition the easing of the FDI restrictions in single brand retail, opening of FDIs in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors will be significant as the great Indian diaspora now feels more and more integrated with an ability to financially invest and secure their interests in the ‘Great India Story.’

The ability for foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate trusts is again an opportunity to NRIs to be part of the real estate story which is burgeoning and booming across India.

As an NRI I believe in the budget and that it will integrate all of us into a country with whom we have an engagement from the heart and mind. The distance between NRIs and resident Indians is narrowing which is great as we are as much a part of India.

Ashok Kapoor, a business consultant based in Dubai

As I work with start ups the support extended to this sector with the clarifications on Angel tax is huge welcome. Lowering corporate tax to under 25 percent for companies less than 400 crores is a massive welcome change. For the record, this bracket of companies covers 90 percent of overall India and I wonder why this was not done before. I also think this should be brought into effect across all companies in India irrespective of their turnover as this will further encourage employment.

I only have one issue with the budget, that not a lot of mention was made about health insurance schemes announced last year. I am disappointed with the relatively low budget allocation to the health sector. Also high taxes for incomes above two crores is, according to me going against the grain of bringing taxes down on long term. The focus should have been on more ways to increase the tax payer base instead.

Venkat Sarma , Risk Management Professional