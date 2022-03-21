Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said, “We are proud to represent India at Expo 2020 Dubai and the entire journey has been phenomenal. The India Pavilion, for the past six months, has achieved various accolades by being one of the most visited, one of the largest and most iconic pavilions at the Expo. Various states and sectors have leveraged the platform by collaborating with global governments and businesses, thus helping our nation grow. Our journey has been a testament to the fact that India is growing at a rapid pace, and this has been communicated through the pavilion successfully. Today, as we touch the visitor count of 1.5 million and with the Expo coming to an end shortly, we hope to continue expanding our growth journey and capitalise on all opportunities to catalyse the success of our country. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all the visitors and organisers in making the India Pavilion a success.”