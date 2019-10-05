Abu Dhabi: An international delegation visited the UAE to learn about the country’s experience in organising the 2019 Federal National Council (FNC) elections and implementing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system that has been in use since the first cycle of the elections.

The National Election Committee (NEC) is organised the 2019 FNC Elections Visit Programme between October 4 and 6, including the main election day. As part of the programme, the committee hosted representatives of several international entities to observe the electoral process in the UAE.

The delegation comprised 24 members representing the Arab Parliament, General Secretariat of the Arab League, Election Commission of India, International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), Sharjah Children Parliament, and 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, undersecretary of Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, Member of NEC and chairman of the Election Management Committee, said: “The visit programme seeks to highlight the UAE’s success in organising parliamentary elections, and promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in adopting the highest international standards in the electoral process.

The electronic voting system, considered one of the most effective methods of voting worldwide, is a key area of focus, he said.

The NEC decided to divide the electoral process into three stages to ensure the participation of the highest possible number of voters. To enable members of the electoral college to exercise their right to vote regardless of their current location, voting abroad took place at UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions in various countries over two days. Early voting ran for three days, while October 5 was designated as the main election day nationwide.

Lootah thanked the members of the delegation and the organisations and countries they represented for their presence during the 2019 FNC elections.

The NEC briefed the delegates on the processes followed on election day at the main polling station, located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), on all stages of the electoral process.