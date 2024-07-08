Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Houston has issued a weather advisory for all UAE citizens in the US, regarding the approaching rainstorm from Hurricane Beryl affecting Houston and neighbouring cities.

Emphasizing the importance of safety, the consulate urges citizens to adhere strictly to safety guidelines provided by US authorities.

In case of emergencies, Emiratis can contact the emergency number 0097180024 or the embassy at 0097180044444.

Additionally, UAE citizens are encouraged to register with the Twajudi service for further safety and assistance.

Beryl regains strength

Coastal Texas was under hurricane and storm surge warnings, as the southern US state braced for the approach of Beryl, which was threatening to make landfall as a hurricane.

The city of Galveston, southeast of Houston, had issued a voluntary evacuation order for some areas, with videos on social media showing lines of cars heading out of town Sunday afternoon.

As Beryl's winds intensified, acting Governor Dan Patrick called on Texans to be on alert, listen to local officials, and leave the danger zone if possible.

The White House said it was monitoring the situation.

Hurricane Beryl left at least seven dead after it tore through the Caribbean and Venezuela, as winds at times reached Category 5 strength.

It has since weakened to a tropical storm, with winds recorded at 65 miles per hour, but "steady strengthening is expected, and Beryl is forecast to become a hurricane again later today," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Beryl hit Mexico Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, flattening trees and lampposts and ripping off roof tiles, according to its civil protection authority, though there were no reported deaths or injuries there.

Before that, it hit the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, slamming Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Venezuela.