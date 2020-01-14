Dewa issues guidelines to ensure safe and smooth electricity supply during rainy days

Caption: Dewa employees have been carrying out repair works on water pipelines that were damaged at various locations during the unusually heavy rainfall in the past few days. Photo Sajila Saseendran Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has issued guidelines to customers to ensure safe and smooth power supply during rainy days.

The authority has posted the dos and don’ts with images on its website and sent out the messages to consumers to follow the tips. [See below]

Dewa has also urged customers to seek the help of competent electricians for maintenance work.

“To ensure continuous and sustainable electricity supply in a stable and secure manner during the rainy season, use the services of a competent technician to carry out your regular maintenance work so that your safety and reliable electricity supply is secured at all seasons,” it stated.

Guidelines to ensure continuous power supply:

The authority added that it is facilitating the customers with a list of technical service providers who provide special offers for Dewa customers through the Dewa Store.

“In case of internal installation issues at your premises, you can use ‘Dewa Store,’ where a list of technical service providers is available with offers for Dewa customers.”

‘Dewa Store’ is an innovative initiative that Dewa launched for its customers in 2018.

It allows all Dewa customers to redeem special offers and discounts from different outlets depending on their category.

The offers are exclusive to Dewa customers, and can be redeemed only through the Dewa mobile app.

Customers can also report and track technical notifications through the Smart Response option on the app.

Dewa’s virtual agent Rammas, that uses artificial intelligence, now interacts with the app users through voice and audio as well.

Meanwhile, Dewa employees have been carrying out repair works on water pipelines that were damaged at various locations in Dubai during the heavy rainfall in the past few days.

According to the Dubai Media Office, unusually heavy rain hit Dubai with rainfall reaching 150mm/hour for two and a half hours on Saturday.

Dubai Municipality pumped out 1.3 million cubic metres of rainwater in 24 hours.

Dos and don’ts during rainy days