Dubai: Aster Volunteers, part of Aster DM Health Care, has launched ‘#Heart2Heart Walks’, a week-long initiative to commemorate World Heart Day (September 29).
The initiative will begin from Medcare Hospital in Al Safa, Dubai, and will bring people together to participate in the fitness programme and get an opportunity to change the lives of underprivileged children in urgent need of medical intervention.
Support for children
Participants can donate INR100 (around Dh5) for a minimum 10,000 steps a day, which will go towards paediatric cardiac surgery for underprivileged children through ‘Aster Volunteers Treatment Aid’ programme in India. The initiative will ensure that an individual walking minimum 10,000 steps in a day for seven days can contribute INR700 or Dh35.
Participants can register online on the dedicated website or register at Zabeel Park from Tuesday to October 8, 7 am onwards.
‘Larger cause’
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “The #Heart2Heart initiative by Aster Volunteers emphasises the importance of staying healthy and fit physically while remaining spiritually fulfilled by the power of giving. Through the #Heart2Heart campaign, we want to showcase the importance of living an active life through making exercise as a part of one’s daily life. Let us create an active generation focussing on their health, while contributing to the larger cause of enabling a healthy future for underprivileged children.”