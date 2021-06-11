Ras Al Khaimah: A 21-year-old Pakistani man was rescued from the Shoka Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah today. According to reports, he was stuck in the mountains after suffering a heat exhaustion.
The entire rescue mission was conducted under strict COVID protocol.
The National Search and Rescue Centre carried out the rescue mission after Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Operations Room had received a report that a man was down with severe fatigue in the mountains and unable to move. He had suffered severe heat exhaustion. The man was found lying in the shade of a palm frond.
A video available on social media shows rescue officials using a helicopter to conduct the search-and-rescue mission in the mountainous area. A rescue officer is seen walking towards a man lying underneath the shade of a palm-frond shelter.
The man was soon evacuated from the area and transferred to Al Dhaid Hospital for treatment.