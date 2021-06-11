Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee has approved providing free vaccines against COVID-19 to everyone with an expired residency or entry visa.
The committee announced this on Friday to ensure the safety and health of all residents and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic.
Vaccine distribution
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also tweeted on Friday that “94,223 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 13,684,429 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 138.36 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution (in the UAE).
COVID tests
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), meanwhile, announced 225,651 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours – 2,281 new cases of the coronavirus were registered, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 593,894. According to the Ministry, “the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.”
MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,234 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 573,194 while there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,720. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.
Early detection
MoHAP underlined its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide “to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.”
The health ministry also called on the public “to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and observe physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.”