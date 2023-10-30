Dubai: Irina Sharma, an Indian expat in Dubai, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Her mother Lalita Sharma received a similar report two years later; and her father G.K. Sharma, a former diplomat, died of brain cancer in 2002.

“Well, my partner Hani Soubra too was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. It’s almost as if cancer is contagious, isn’t it?” she laughs.

A former radio broadcaster, PR professional and health and wellness ‘cultivator’, Irina isn’t joking though. When it comes to cancer, few can talk with as much conviction as she can.

“Yes, loud and proud,” says the 54 year old, taking us through her life journey from being a cancer caregiver and campaigner to a cancer patient herself.

'Yes, we can': Cancer survivors Irina Sharma and Lalita Sharma, who turns 83 on October 31. Image Credit: Supplied

And as her mum turns 83 tomorrow, Irina marked her birthday by launching a campaign called iCAN, preferring to focus on the first three letters of “CANCER” and celebrating survival as it were.

Cancer survivor Irina Sharma has launched an Instagram campaign called 'iCAN' to mark her mother's 83rd birthday on October 31. Supplied

Nurturing a love for nature

Irina’s story begins when she was barely six years old. “Dad was posted in Canada and as a family, we would meet a lot of people. I would invariably be drawn to conversations around health and the many takes on it,” she recalls.

Funnily enough, she nurtured her own ideas about health and found herself spending a lot of time in the lap of nature.

“Nature has a strong healing power about it, which I perhaps sensed even back then, whether I was walking around the park or climbing a tree. I just felt good being outdoors,” says Irina.

Born in Russia – “hence the name Irina” – she grew up in different countries depending on where father’s job took them, her vast exposure to the world helping her bloom into a fine young woman.

Dubai’s first female broadcaster

Poised, peppy and passionate about life, Irina, who moved to Dubai in 1994, became the city’s first female – and Indian - radio broadcaster, an assignment that brought her instant name and fame. “With that came a sense of responsibility and again, it was health and the environment that got my attention. At some point, I happened to connect with the Emirates Environmental Group. During their clean-up campaigns, there was much talk about plastics and their potential to cause cancer.”

Convinced about a possible link Irina read up a lot on the subject and in due course, launched a breast cancer awareness campaign with a well-known international brand, stressing upon the importance of early detection.

“Looking back now, I was perhaps ahead of my times, as we could not even use the word ‘breast’ in those days,” she says.

Fond memories: Irina Sharma says her father G.K. Sharma always encouraged her to embrace life to the fullest. Image Credit: Supplied

When dad, just 66, passed on

Nothing, however, could have prepared her for what followed. “Around 2002, dad, who was in New Delhi, was rushed to an Emergency because he suffered a stroke. By the time I landed there, a battery of tests had been administered and he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of brain cancer.”

She says, “It was a bolt out of the blue. Dad was just 66. I actually received the diagnosis report and the task of telling the family about it fell on me. It was not easy.”

But Irina and her family, who had long cherished her father’s well-lived life, managed the moment with maturity. “There was no freaking out, no room for fear even. That’s just who we are,” she says.

When my father was diagnosed with brain cancer, it was a bolt out of the blue. But the family managed the moment with maturity. There was no freaking out, no room for fear even. That's just who we are. " - Irina Sharma

As they made the most of the days left for her father, Irina says her biggest takeaway was the way he, despite his infirmity, loss of memory and paralysis on one side, still took a walk with her in the park and urged her to spread out her wings and fly higher.

She says she tended to him for the next two-and-a-half months, savouring each day as a new lease of life as the doctors had given him just two weeks to live. She recounts that there were many “movie moments” in between, including her having to sign a consent form for an emergency procedure on the dying man, but when he finally passed on, “no one teared up”.

“How can you feel sad and not see the strength?” she reasons.

Conquering challenges with cheer: (From right) Irina Sharma with her niece Yasmeen Al Jassim, her mum Lalita Sharma and younger sister Rubina Needles. Image Credit: Supplied

Fond memories fill the void

As the family continued to cope by filling the void with fond memories, Irina received another jolt just a year down the line.

“I felt a lump in my right breast and despite my campaigning on early detection, never found the time to see a doctor myself. But Dr Houriya Kazim, whom I had spoken to about it, threatened to make my negligence public if I didn’t turn up at her clinic. So I went, got the tests done and was diagnosed with hyperplasia, an increased cell production that was a sign of abnormal changes.”

‘I have cancer, by the way’

It was in 2016 that she was diagnosed with cancer in the left breast. “I still remember that day,” says Irina, who is also a dancer and an athlete. “I had just finished my 10km morning run and gotten into the car when Dr Huriya called me. Somehow, I knew what she was going to say. When she hung up, I told my partner who was also in the car that I had cancer - by the way.”

She says she never bothered to ask the doctors how advanced her cancer was. “It didn’t matter to me. I am not trying to be a power-puff girl but again, it’s just who I am.”

Irina, who underwent necessary treatment, including a double mastectomy, says she did not go in for chemotherapy as she was - and still is - on a natural medicine, immunity-boosting regime from the VIVAMAYR Medical Health Resort by Lake Wörthersee in Austria.

She claims it has held her in good stead. The family though was not done with cancer yet.

Two years later, her mum was also diagnosed with cancer in her right breast. “Since I had not told her about my diagnosis right away, she didn’t either. And when she eventually called me to go and look her up in Bahrain, she said she had merely followed my example and not told me about it earlier. She looked absolutely gorgeous standing there as she spoke and at 83 today, remains the power house of our family.”