Dubai: The Indian High School, Oud Metha, organised a massive single school bow event dedicated to breast cancer survivors.
Marking Pinkotober with a series of sctivities, students attended special assemblies, sat through lectures by medical staff and participated in small group presentations to learn and then teach others about the impact of breast cancer.
In a special programme held in the school today, more than 5,000 students along with teachers and leaders created a massive single school human bow in the UAE in pink.
The gathering also took a solemn pledge to spread awareness and support any family in the immediate or larger community to endure the challenges caused by the illness.
School group CEO Punit MK Vasu, while speaking on the occasion, encouraged students to talk to their mothers and sisters about the advantages of early and periodic screening that is so crucial for a cure and survival. Elaborating on the school’s focus on health and safety, he said, “Breast cancer awareness would perhaps be a typical example of The Indian High Group of Schools’ focus on real life lessons. With the increased emphasis on health and wellness, our learners need to be equipped with the requisite knowledge and understanding of measures to safeguard physical health, and the mechanisms to build the mental toughness that is required to face challenges of any form.”
He said, “With our explicitly stated vision statement of creating proactive global citizens, we want our learners to be alert to and informed of all advances in science that identify, alleviate and cure possible health challenges. In an integrated approach to learning, our academic faculty supported by a battery of counsellors, wellness officers and professional medical staff build customised curricula for such exclusive purposes. As part of our legacy of accepting responsibility for the entire family of our leaners and staff, we have partnered with medical and diagnostic centres in the emirate that supports our parents and staff with reduced costs,” he added.