Dubai: In a rare surgical intervention in the UAE, Dubai surgeons conducted a complex 12-hour microsurgery to save the forearm of a 65-year-old man, averting amputation.

The team, lead by Dr Parviz Sadigh, consultant plastic surgeon, and Dr Mohammad Mashhour, consultant orthopaedic surgeon from Mediclinic City Hospital Dubai, created the plan to save the arm of the patient.

Recounting the case, Dr Sadigh told Gulf News: “Akaya Okubagergish, a 65 -year old Eritrean national, came in for a consultation to Mediclinic City Hospital. He had a large 15cmx20cm sarcoma on his right forearm.”

This was Okubagergish’s last-ditch attempt to save his hand. He had previously undergone 13 unsuccessful attempts to carve out the tumour and save his hand.

This time the prognosis indicated a certain amputation.

However, the team of surgeons not only excised the complete tumour, but also were able to, with the help of microsurgery, reconstruct his arm and avert amputation.

Delicate procedure

Dr Sadigh made a clean incision to cut out the malignant tumour, while Dr Mashour worked to save all the functions of the arm by salvaging his major muscles and tendons.

The surgery was conducted in November 2021. Describing the procedure, Dr Sadigh said: “We were successfully able to save two main arteries supplying blood to the arm. One of the arteries was feeding the tumour and we were able to divert this artery from the tumour, excise it, using a free flap from his leg.”

Dr Parviz Sadigh (L) and Dr Mohammad Mashhour (R) Image Credit: Supplied

Home free

Although the patient stayed in the hospital for a week, he underwent one month of treatment after the surgery. This involved intensive chemotherapy to clear all traces of cancer. He also underwent rehabilitative physiotherapy to restore normal functions to the arm. Okubagergish was declared cancer-free by mid–December 2021 and was able to fly back to Eritrea.

At the time of discharge, Okubagergish told the doctors that he was happy that after 10 long years of living with this tumour and undergoing 13 surgeries he was finally free of cancer and could use his forearm.

‘Boost for UAE health toursim’

Normally patients tend to go to Europe or USA for such complex microsurgeries. However, Dr Sadigh and Mashoor said they were proud to be able to provide the same level of expertise and sophistication in the UAE. “This kind of microsurgery is seldom done in the UAE. We not only cleared the cancer but also were able to save his arm. This is a great boost for UAE health tourism.”