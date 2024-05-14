Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced May 20 as the launch date of the National Survey for Health and Nutrition 2024, in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, health authorities, and local statistical centres.

By identifying needs and priorities, the survey seeks to facilitate proactive measures to address existing health and nutritional challenges and ultimately enhance the quality of life for all residents. More details will be announced as the campaigns are launched.

The National Survey’s scope covers various segments of society, including adults aged eighteen and above, women of reproductive age, and pregnant women. The survey will target 20,000 families of citizens and residents, along with 2,000 workers across all the Emirates.

The announcement follows the completion of all technical preparatory stages related to the national survey. The preparations included developing questionnaires approved by the World Health Organisation, available in four languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu.

Additionally, doctors, researchers, field supervisors, auditors, and nurses underwent training to ensure the survey’s effectiveness.