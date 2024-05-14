Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the launch of the Plan Capital Survey under the theme “Shaping Tomorrow Together” as part of its commitment to creating one of the world’s most liveable, competitive, and vibrant cities.

This special initiative is designed to gather valuable insights and ideas that are representative of every segment of Abu Dhabi’s society, including citizens, residents, and businesses, amongst others, to shape the capital city’s future.

Collective endeavour

“In the heart of every great city lies the collective dreams and aspirations of its people. The Plan Capital Survey embodies our commitment to nurturing these visions, shaping a future Abu Dhabi that reflects the hopes, needs, and ingenuity of every individual and organisation within our vibrant community,” said Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of Planning and Infrastructure Sector at the DMT.

“Through this collective endeavour, we strive to shape a future that not only meets the needs and aspirations of every segment within our society but also sets new standards of excellence on the global stage. The survey reflects our commitment to creating a capital that is truly for the people, by the people, and for Abu Dhabi,” he added.

DMT is inviting the public to contribute to the capital city’s evolution by providing insights into various aspects of urban life, from local area and destination enhancements to future developments.

4-minute survey

The survey, which requires just four minutes to complete, is accessible to all segments of society, irrespective of education, profession, or background.

Available until May 31, 2024, it offers ample opportunity for individuals to contribute their perspectives.

Participants are encouraged to share what makes Abu Dhabi special, areas for improvement, and their aspirations for the capital city’s future.