Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are both proud and humbled to inaugurate ‘The Clinic of Hope’ on Zayed Humanitarian Day, as we reflect on the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose visionary leadership and compassion have left an indelible mark on the world.”

He added: “At Dubai Health, we reaffirm our dedication to carrying forward his legacy by providing care to all and by extending our support to those in need. The launch of this new clinic aligns with our mission to impact lives through a ‘Patient First’ promise, ensuring that accessible and quality healthcare is provided across the continuum of care.”

Dr Mohamed Alawadhi, Deputy CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and Latifa Hospital, said: “The inauguration of ‘The Clinic of Hope’ represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to serving the healthcare needs of all children in our community.”

He added: “We believe that every child deserves access to essential healthcare services, and ‘The Clinic of Hope’ will play a vital role in ensuring that this vision becomes a reality. Through collaborative efforts with partners and stakeholders, we will create a healthier and more inclusive community for all children in Dubai.”

The inauguration event received support from the Community Development Authority and Awqaf Dubai, which played a pivotal role in identifying vulnerable children within the community. During the event, the Clinic provided a range of essential health services, including medical examinations, diagnoses, as well as nutritional and dental education tailored specifically for children. Meanwhile, the Emirates Literature Foundation organised several reading activities.