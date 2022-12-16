Dubai: Spanish professional tennis player Paula Badosa, who has been ranked as high as World No. 2 by Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), says she enjoys training in Dubai – the city she calls her second home.

Badosa took time off from her busy schedule and spoke exclusively to Gulf News to share her delight at training at Dubai Police Officers Club in preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Tennis League from December 19 to 24 at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

“I want to do well here. I like Dubai. It’s like my second home,” said the prolific 25-year-old , who speaks four languages fluently - Spanish, Catalan, English and French.

She added: “I’m very happy and excited to be here. It’s an amazing city, has a lot of good energy... People are very friendly. I feel very comfortable being here. Everything is very easy, including the facilities. You have the beach, you have city. That’s perfect for me.”

“I remember Dubai Police offering me to come and see their facility and I just fell in love with the place. People welcomed me. The facilities were amazing for professional athletes,” continued Badosa, who has been training at the club for six months now.

Training regime

Badosa follows a strict training regime. She starts at the gym, where she does cardio, before going to the tennis court; and finishes her day’s workout at the health club for a strong recovery.

Badosa said she trains practically the whole day, which normally starts at 9am. “I like to start early,” she said. She takes her lunch 12.30pm and resumes training from 3pm to 5pm.

Badosa started playing when she was just 7. She is determined to be one of the best players in the world. “It’s a tough journey, but very exciting as well. The secret is to work out a lot.”

Helpful staff

Badosa said it’s a reassuring consolation that everything she needs is available at the club and the staff are helpful too. “I always have everything prepared for me and if I need anything or if I have problems, they are always there to help,” she added.

Badosa is training at Dubai Police Officers Club along her five-member team, including the coach. Badosa said she would recommend Dubai Police Officers Club not just to athletes but to everyone who wants to work out.