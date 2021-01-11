Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has dismissed as false the rumours circulated across social media platforms about COVID-19 vaccines.
MoHAP, in a statement on Monday, underlined the importance of obtaining information from official and reliable sources, and called upon all community members to verify the information before circulation in order to avoid legal liability.
The Ministry stressed that all those propagating fake information will be held legally accountable.
Real figures
In the UAE, as of Monday 1,167,251 people had taken a vaccine jab. That is 11.8 doses per 100 people.
The campaign to inoculate that took off last month aims to see at least 50 per cent of the population of the UAE shielded against the virulent virus, which has infected 90.9 million people so far, in the first quarter of 2021.
Towards this aim, the UAE has named a number of centres that now offer a free jab. The centres are in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain. To see the complete list of centres and their timings, click here.
Why some people won't get the vaccine jab
While most are recommended to get themselves inoculated against the virus, there are specific circumstances in which your ask may be denied. These are:
- Anyone who is not haemodynamically (blood pressure and heartrate) stable
- Pregnant women
- Anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines