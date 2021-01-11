Abu Dhabi: Eight more private facilities in the emirate are now providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
In a post on social media, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that there are now a total of 105 locations across the emirate where residents can get the vaccine.
Abu Dhabi city
The additional centres include five facilities in Abu Dhabi city: Capital Health Screening Centre — Al Jazira Sports Club branch, Healthpoint Hospital, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre — Al Khaleej Al Arabi branch, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre at Zayed Sports City, and Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre, Healthpoint.
Al Ain
Three more facilities in Al Ain are also providing the vaccine: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Ain.
An accompanying video features residents describing their experiences and why they chose to get the vaccine. “I have chosen to get vaccinated to protect myself and my family, and to motivate others to get vaccinated,” a young man in traditional garb says in Arabic. “Our country and our leadership would never roll out something unless it has [been] proven to benefit … people. I hope all residents and citizens step forward to get vaccinated,” adds an Emirati woman.
“We believe that we will be protected by the vaccine so that we can lead a life [like] we did before the COVID-19 period,” an Indian male expat says. “I just feel that the more that get vaccinated, the sooner we can be safe in Abu Dhabi, and the sooner we can get things back to normal. I feel like it is doing my part for society,” another Western female expat adds. “The vaccine is safe. Thankfully, the government is facilitating the vaccination process across a large number of vaccination centres,” adds an Arab male expat.