Dr Falcone said: “Cadaver uterus transplants are less successful than live donor transplants. That is because when older, post-menopausal women die, their uterus cannot be used for transplant as there is a requirement to administer oestrogen to the donor for two months. The chances of younger women dying is slim and their uterus can be transplanted immediately. So, we prefer live donor transplants such as a mother or sister who may have experienced motherhood already. This individual has to be treated with oestrogen for two months to make the uterus fit to be transplanted in younger women. This is not possible in case of deceased donors.”