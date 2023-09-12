Dubai: The UAE health authorities will launch an updated version of Al Hosn app on Wednesday offering easy digital access to children’s vaccination records.
The new version of the app will include comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth to 18 years. The move is set to boost the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases, utilising the latest advancements in digital technology to support proactive healthcare initiatives.
Digital Solutions
The enhanced Al Hosn application, hosted on the national cloud, is a collaborative effort with “Riayati” digital platform, an integral component of the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR).
The latest update will offer a wide range of digital solutions that help families monitor vaccination status, accessing their records with ease and convenience. . The new update also guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health and local health authorities.
Better Health Coverage
Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health at (MoHAP), said that the recent update to Al Hosn app marks a significant stride in the smart transformation journey of the UAE’s health sector, adding that the updated app now facilitates access to children’s vaccination records encompassed in the National Immunization Programme.
Al Hosn app is part of the national healthcare platform as a national technological enabler, serving the community through a digital platform for vaccinations and more in the UAE. Al Hosn was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and local healthcare authorities. It provides a seamless user experience through modern technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, as well as access to the latest information related to a wide range of vaccinations and more.
The application maintains a comprehensive record of vaccinations for each user and offers a secure method to share vaccination data with relevant authorities and others.