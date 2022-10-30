Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Alhosn National Health System have been named winners of the Bronze Stevie Award 2022 for Most Valuable Government Response in the COVID-19 Response categories.

The honour has been given in recognition of the digital solutions developed and provided by the national health system through the “Alhosn” App, and to acknowledge its effectiveness in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE, in cooperation with local health authorities.

This was announced during an award ceremony recently organised by the International Business Awards (IBA) in London to honour winners in all categories. The 2022 competition attracted more than 3,700 nominations from organisations of all types in 67 nations. Nominations were filtered and evaluated by a panel of international experts, specialists, innovators, and academics.

The US-based Stevie Awards are one of the world’s premier business awards programmes and one of the most prestigious awards recognizing business excellence and creativity. They are bestowed on entities, sectors, and institutions that provide innovative solutions in the business sector in appreciation of their achievements and positive contributions. Many innovative institutions, individuals, and businesses from around the world compete for the awards.

Global leadership

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary of Support Services, MoHAP, emphasised that the new milestone reflects the UAE’s excellence in handling the pandemic thanks to the efficiency, proactiveness, and institutional flexibility of its preventive health system, and the advanced digital solutions that it has optimally employed.

“Inspired by the directives of our wise leadership, which provided all possible resources, the UAE today has become a global role model with the testimony of world countries and international organizations,” Al Dashti said.

Another motivation

“Winning international awards is nothing but another catalyst fueling our journey towards innovation in digital health services. This achievement reflects the ministry’s steadfast keenness to adopt excellence as an institutional culture in all programmes and plans that we develop based on innovation in order to compete with international institutions,” Al Dashti added.

New milestone

Expressing his pride in winning the Best Smart App of the Year 2022 award in the “Most Valuable Government Response” category, Samir Al Khoury, director of IT Department, MoHAP, said: “This is the latest in a series of local and global achievements and awards obtained by the UAE’s national health system, Alhosn,” in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“The Stevie Award is the third global honour that Alhosn has won this year. The US-based Global Excellence Award (GEA) has awarded Alhosn the “App of The Year” in the COVID-19 Response category. It also won the Digital Health Awards, which is the largest programme of its kind in the US, in the “best in class” of the mobile digital health resources category.”