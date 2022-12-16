Dubai: Dubai Municipality is on Saturday organising a public ‘Walk for Food Safety’ at Zabeel Park (Gate 3) from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
Participants only have to pay the park entrance fee.
The community event is also aimed to promote the ‘I Pledge to Food Safety’ drive targeting 1 million pledges from people representing various industries, communities and residents from all walks of life. The walk is organised by the Food Safety Department of Dubai Municipality to emphasise that preventing food borne illnesses is a shared responsibility of the government, the private sector and the public.
read more
- UAE tops MENA region in Global Food Security Index 2022
- UAE: Residents to get high quality food imports ‘faster, cheaper’ with Dubai Municipality’s new Green Channel
- Dubai takes action to ensure safety of food, facilities used by students
- UAE food security trends indicate safe, nutritious and sufficient future produce for citizens
Various fitness activities will be presented during the event to engage the community and highlight how food safety plays an key role in overall health and wellness.
The five pillars of the pledge will be underlined during the programme, namely: Clean it (washing and disinfection), Set them apart (preventing cross contamination during shopping, storage and preparation), Heat it up (Proper cooking of food), Keep it Cool (keeping food chilled within 2 hours) and Eggxactly (proper preparation, handling and consumption of eggs).