Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged to bear the treatment cost of an Iraqi woman, Umm Nour, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, according to a report by an Iraqi TV channel.
Al Fallujah TV channel reported that Sheikh Mohamed pledged to bear the expenses of the Iraqi woman’s treatment, as a humanitarian gesture that reflects his humanitarian stance.
Umm Nour had received a team from Abu Dhabi Sports television channel (AD Sports) at her home in Basra in southern Iraq, during the Gulf Cup, hosted by Iraq for the first time since 1979. She welcomed the team to her home, telling them: “You are my sons.”
During an interview with Al Fallujah TV channel, Umm Nour said Sheikh Mohamed has pledged to fund the expenses of her treatment.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when the lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.