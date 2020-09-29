Pink steps Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: UAE-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) on Tuesday announced the ‘Pink Steps Challenge’ to encourage individuals as well as corporate teams to improve their health and contribute to the treatment of cancer patients who cannot afford it.

Residents as well as companies in the UAE are to welcome participate in the get-fit challenge, which runs from October 1 to 31. Complying with UAE’s safety protocols in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, FOCP encourages signatories to walk at home or at their place of work.

The challenge involves the participants pledging to take 8,000 steps every day. The overall target of the challenge is 20 million steps. Participants who complete 240,000 steps are eligible to enter a raffle draw to win prizes of 10,000 Virgin Megastore dots — exclusive loyalty dots that only the store’s buyers are eligible to earn. Virgin, the prize sponsor of this challenge, will be giving out 50 prizes to winners.

Badr Al Jaaidi, Programme Manager Community Affairs, FOCP, said: “FOCP’s Pink Steps Challenge is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the community while simultaneously mobilising funds for a noble cause. It is well known that leading a healthy lifestyle can help prevent many types of cancers.” The challenge is one of FOCP’s initiatives to mark ‘International Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ (October), which is observed annually to raise awareness around the risks factors, myths and prevention of the disease.

How to join the challenge There are three steps to joining the challenge.

* First, download the Relay by FOCP mobile app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

* Register with the Relay For Life Community.

* Join the Pink Steps Challenge initiative and start walking.

The app will track the number of steps taken by the participants, who stand to win 50 prizes through a raffle draw.