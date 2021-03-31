The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has advised private medical facilities to avail the 30 E-licensing services for health professionals to work in the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has advised private medical facilities to avail the 30 E-licensing services for health professionals to work in the UAE. This includes issuing and renewing licences for doctors, nurses and technicians across all specialities in private medical facilities in the Northern Emirates. This comes as part of the Health Ministry’s strategy to deliver outstanding services to customers by enhancing their reliance on the ministry’s digital and smart services.

Integrated licence renewal system

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, said: “The Ministry provides an integrated system to serve the interests of health professionals. This is part of our strategy to provide a vital legislative framework, governance and distinctive regulatory and supervisory services for the health-care sector, attract qualified doctors and technicians, provide the best smart and digital services to achieve customer happiness, in line with the standards and enablers of smart government.”

He continued: “The Ministry is keen to develop health services to meet the needs of patients and customers, as well as to innovate smart solutions and implement quality systems. This would help strengthen the role of the private health sector as an important partner in upgrading services and contributing to the enactment of policies and strategies, commensurate with the increasing competition and the increasing demand for health care services.”

Temporary exemption

Dr Al Amiri pointed out that the ministry had decided last June to temporarily exempt health professionals from three licensing requirements, in recognition of their tremendous efforts in countering COVID-19. The decision included the exemption from the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) when renewing the licence, until further notice, the exemption of those who are aged 60 and above from presenting a certificate of functional fitness when renewing the licence, and the exemption from residency transfer, subject to the approval of the sponsor.

Outstanding regulatory services

Abeer Adel, Director of the Regulation, Licensing and Advertisements Department, Head of the Medical Professions Licensing Department, said: “Smart systems actively contribute to speeding up licensing procedures for medical professions and upgrading the wide array of services provided by the Public Health Policy and Licenses Sector to meet the aspirations of our customers.”